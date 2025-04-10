Wall Street Surges Amid Tariff Pause: Indices Soar Over 8%

Wall Street experienced a notable surge on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 index climbing over 8%, following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day pause on tariffs for several countries, excluding China. This relief came amid concerns about the economic implications of U.S. trade policies.

Despite the temporary tariff suspension, investors remained cautious as China's increased levies on U.S. goods raised uncertainties. Nevertheless, bullish sentiment prevailed as traders sought opportunities in undervalued stocks, effectively reversing the steep decline experienced earlier this month.

Market leaders such as Nvidia and Apple led the tech sector gains, contributing to the stock rally. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve released minutes indicating possible risks of higher inflation coupled with slower economic growth due to trade tensions, adding layers of complexity to the financial landscape.

