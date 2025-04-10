Left Menu

Wall Street Surges Amid Tariff Pause: Indices Soar Over 8%

U.S. markets skyrocketed on Wednesday as investors reacted positively to President Trump's 90-day tariff pause, leading to significant gains across major stock indices. The complex trade scenario, with China at its center, remains uncertain, impacting stock market volatility and corporate America's prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 00:32 IST
Wall Street experienced a notable surge on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 index climbing over 8%, following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day pause on tariffs for several countries, excluding China. This relief came amid concerns about the economic implications of U.S. trade policies.

Despite the temporary tariff suspension, investors remained cautious as China's increased levies on U.S. goods raised uncertainties. Nevertheless, bullish sentiment prevailed as traders sought opportunities in undervalued stocks, effectively reversing the steep decline experienced earlier this month.

Market leaders such as Nvidia and Apple led the tech sector gains, contributing to the stock rally. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve released minutes indicating possible risks of higher inflation coupled with slower economic growth due to trade tensions, adding layers of complexity to the financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

