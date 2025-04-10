Man Nabbed for Creating Fake Instagram Profile with Morphed Nudes

In a concerning breach of privacy, Delhi police have apprehended a man accused of creating a fraudulent Instagram profile using a woman's identity, including posting morphed nude photographs and contact information. The arrest highlights the grave issues surrounding online harassment and identity theft.

The investigation was launched following a complaint filed on March 11 at the city's cyber police station. Officers meticulously gathered evidence, tracing crucial digital trails such as IP addresses, email details, and call records, which ultimately led them to the suspect's location.

Following a targeted operation, authorities successfully detained the suspect, identified as Divanshu. During questioning, he admitted to the crime, and police have since registered a case under Section 67(A) of the IT Act. The device used in the crime was confiscated.

