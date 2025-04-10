Yuan's Decline Amid Trade War Tensions: A Delicate Balancing Act

China's yuan has plummeted to its lowest level against the dollar since the 2008 global financial crisis, fueling concerns amidst the intensified U.S.-China trade war. In response to persistent economic tensions, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has cut currency guidance for the sixth consecutive trading session.

Beijing has retaliated with steep tariffs on U.S. imports following similar U.S. moves. Although President Trump temporarily eased duties on some countries, he increased tariffs on Chinese goods, exacerbating the economic standoff. Experts suggest that the ongoing brinkmanship keeps USD/CNY rates under close scrutiny.

The PBOC's measured devaluation aims to balance export competitiveness without triggering financial instability. Despite the yuan's slide, China's central bank underscores the importance of stability, with gradual depreciation as the preferred strategy in cushioning the tariff impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)