Veteran Prosecutor Narendra Mann to Lead 26/11 Mumbai Attack Trial

Advocate Narendra Mann has been appointed Special Public Prosecutor for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks trial against Tahawwur Rana. With over three decades of legal experience, Mann will handle this high-profile case, having previously managed major criminal proceedings, including corruption and high-profile scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:22 IST
Advocate Narendra Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move, India has appointed Advocate Narendra Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor for the much-anticipated trial of Tahawwur Rana, linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The announcement came via a gazette notification from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, confirming Mann's role for either three years or the trial's conclusion, whichever is sooner.

Mann, a seasoned legal veteran, boasts a career spanning over three decades. A graduate of Delhi University's Campus Law Centre and Kirori Mal College, he began his legal journey in 1990, enrolling with the Bar Council of Delhi. His extensive portfolio includes serving as a Special Public Prosecutor for the Central Bureau of Investigation at the Delhi High Court from 2011 to 2019, where he tackled numerous high-stakes criminal cases.

Throughout his career, Mann has been involved in landmark cases like the Jain diary Hawala, JMM MPs, and Bofors cases, solidifying his expertise in criminal law. His deep-rooted experience now positions him at the forefront of India's quest for justice in the 26/11 attacks, marking a pivotal moment for the prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

