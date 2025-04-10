Left Menu

Husk Power and Olam Agri's Solar Initiative in Nigeria

Husk Power has teamed up with Olam Agri for a solar energy project in Nigeria. This partnership involves deploying a 1.3 MWp solar PV system with an 860 kWh battery storage at Olam Agri's rice facility in Rukubi. A 10-year power purchase agreement has been signed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:25 IST
In a move to boost renewable energy deployment, Husk Power has allied with Olam Agri for a notable solar project in Nigeria. Announced on Thursday, the collaboration aims to enhance power supply at Olam Agri's rice operations.

As per the agreement, Husk Power will install a 1.3 megawatt peak solar photovoltaic system, alongside an integrated 860 kWh battery energy storage system, at the Rukubi site in Nasarawa State. This initiative underscores the commitment of both companies to sustainable energy solutions.

Furthermore, Husk Power will supply this green energy to Olam Agri through a decade-long power purchase agreement, marking a significant step in embracing eco-friendly energy practices in Nigeria's agricultural sector.

