Husk Power and Olam Agri's Solar Initiative in Nigeria

In a move to boost renewable energy deployment, Husk Power has allied with Olam Agri for a notable solar project in Nigeria. Announced on Thursday, the collaboration aims to enhance power supply at Olam Agri's rice operations.

As per the agreement, Husk Power will install a 1.3 megawatt peak solar photovoltaic system, alongside an integrated 860 kWh battery energy storage system, at the Rukubi site in Nasarawa State. This initiative underscores the commitment of both companies to sustainable energy solutions.

Furthermore, Husk Power will supply this green energy to Olam Agri through a decade-long power purchase agreement, marking a significant step in embracing eco-friendly energy practices in Nigeria's agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)