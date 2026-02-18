BPCL Solar Power Plant: A New Dawn in Renewable Energy

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has launched a 71 MW solar power facility in Prayagraj, marking a significant step towards renewable energy adoption. This initiative underscores BPCL's commitment to sustainable operations and forms part of its strategy to transition to cleaner energy sources.

With an installed capacity of 71 MWp (DC) / 52 MW (AC), the plant is projected to produce 103.61 million units of green electricity annually and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 75,150 tonnes each year. The project is spread over 210 acres and incorporates 1.29 lakh solar modules.

The solar power generated will supply BPCL's refineries in Mumbai, Bina, and Kochi, promoting cleaner production processes. Aligned with its target to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040 for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, BPCL is enhancing its renewable energy portfolio, including operating EV charging facilities at over 6,500 fuel stations nationwide.

