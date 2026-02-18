Left Menu

BPCL Solar Power Plant: A New Dawn in Renewable Energy

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) inaugurated a 71 MW solar power plant in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, enhancing its renewable energy capabilities. The plant will generate approximately 103.61 million green electricity units annually and cut carbon emissions by 75,150 tonnes yearly, aiding BPCL's target of becoming Net Zero by 2040.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has launched a 71 MW solar power facility in Prayagraj, marking a significant step towards renewable energy adoption. This initiative underscores BPCL's commitment to sustainable operations and forms part of its strategy to transition to cleaner energy sources.

With an installed capacity of 71 MWp (DC) / 52 MW (AC), the plant is projected to produce 103.61 million units of green electricity annually and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 75,150 tonnes each year. The project is spread over 210 acres and incorporates 1.29 lakh solar modules.

The solar power generated will supply BPCL's refineries in Mumbai, Bina, and Kochi, promoting cleaner production processes. Aligned with its target to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040 for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, BPCL is enhancing its renewable energy portfolio, including operating EV charging facilities at over 6,500 fuel stations nationwide.

