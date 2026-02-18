Harnessing AI for India's Grid Stability: A Vision for Renewable Energy

AI-driven technologies are pivotal in managing grid stability amidst India's expanding renewable energy capacities, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. At the AI Impact Summit, Joshi emphasized the influx of gigawatt-scale projects and the variability in energy generation due to weather conditions.

Joshi explained that AI could effectively address challenges linked to grid stability, particularly during the solar hours or instances of lower generation. A digital twin, driven by AI technology, could ensure efficient power management, accommodating fluctuations in wind and solar energy availability.

The Minister acknowledged ongoing curtailment issues—where clean energy output from wind or solar is reduced to prevent grid overload. Echoing the International Energy Agency's analysis, he highlighted AI's potential to simplify the complexities posed by the increasing share of variable renewables in the energy sector.

