Brazil's Bold Power Sector Reform: Lifting the Energy Burden

Brazil plans a power sector reform to exempt 60 million low-income households from energy bills. Currently, 50 million households receive some discounts. The reform seeks to reduce subsidies for large companies, aiming to lower electricity costs for consumers. The proposal is expected in Congress by mid-year.

11-04-2025
Brazil is gearing up for significant changes in its energy sector, potentially bringing relief to low-income households across the nation. Energy and Mines Minister Alexandre Silveira announced a proposed reform that aims to exempt 60 million households from energy bill payments, offering substantial savings to these families.

Presently, around 50 million households benefit from some form of discount on their bills, but details regarding full exemptions remain ambiguous. Many low-income households already qualify for partial or full subsidies, which are financed by other power consumers.

The reform, however, promises to shift the focus from subsidizing large power-generating companies to prioritizing consumer cost reduction. The energy ministry's proposal, crucial as consumer prices surge, is anticipated to be presented to Congress in the first half of the year.

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

