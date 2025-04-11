Left Menu

Venezuela Declares Economic Emergency Amid U.S. Sanctions

Venezuela's national assembly approved a decree declaring a state of economic emergency. This action, proposed by President Nicolas Maduro's government, is a response to U.S. sanctions and tariffs. In March, President Trump's administration began suspending authorizations for oil companies and imposed tariffs on Venezuelan oil and gas exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 02:28 IST
Venezuela Declares Economic Emergency Amid U.S. Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Venezuela's national assembly approved a decree proposed by President Nicolas Maduro to declare a state of economic emergency. This comes as a countermeasure to U.S. sanctions and tariffs that are affecting the country's economy.

In March, the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump began suspending authorizations for American oil companies doing business with Venezuela's state-owned oil company, PDVSA.

Additionally, secondary tariffs were imposed on the export of Venezuelan crude oil and gas, further complicating the economic landscape for the South American nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025