Venezuela Declares Economic Emergency Amid U.S. Sanctions

On Thursday, Venezuela's national assembly approved a decree proposed by President Nicolas Maduro to declare a state of economic emergency. This comes as a countermeasure to U.S. sanctions and tariffs that are affecting the country's economy.

In March, the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump began suspending authorizations for American oil companies doing business with Venezuela's state-owned oil company, PDVSA.

Additionally, secondary tariffs were imposed on the export of Venezuelan crude oil and gas, further complicating the economic landscape for the South American nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)