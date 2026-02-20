Trump’s Controversial Influence on U.S. Federal Institutions
A banner of President Trump has been displayed at the Justice Department, signifying his impact on federal institutions. Trump's moves to rename and reshuffle agencies have blurred lines between political power and government independence, sparking debate. Legal cases against him were dismissed after his 2024 election win.
In a stark illustration of his continued influence, a banner bearing the likeness of U.S. President Donald Trump has been displayed outside the Justice Department's headquarters. The blue banner, unfurled on Thursday, prominently features the slogan 'Make America Safe Again.'
This effort is part of Trump's broader agenda to leave a lasting imprint on federal institutions. Since regaining office, he has strategically positioned loyalists in key roles, renamed institutions, and sidelined previous officials linked to inquiries against him, raising concerns about the erosion of governmental independence.
Furthermore, legal friction continues as previous indictments against Trump were dismissed post his 2024 election victory. Former special counsel Jack Smith, who pursued cases on classified documents and election interference, resigned following the Justice Department's reluctance to prosecute a sitting president.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Shifts in West Bengal: Ananta Maharaj's Growing Influence
India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence
PM Modi's Upcoming Visit to Puducherry: A Political Power Play
Pau Gasol's New Role: From NBA Star to Olympic Influencer
Social Media Scandal: Influencer Arrested for Alleged Assaults