Left Menu

Trump’s Controversial Influence on U.S. Federal Institutions

A banner of President Trump has been displayed at the Justice Department, signifying his impact on federal institutions. Trump's moves to rename and reshuffle agencies have blurred lines between political power and government independence, sparking debate. Legal cases against him were dismissed after his 2024 election win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 10:31 IST
Trump’s Controversial Influence on U.S. Federal Institutions
banner

In a stark illustration of his continued influence, a banner bearing the likeness of U.S. President Donald Trump has been displayed outside the Justice Department's headquarters. The blue banner, unfurled on Thursday, prominently features the slogan 'Make America Safe Again.'

This effort is part of Trump's broader agenda to leave a lasting imprint on federal institutions. Since regaining office, he has strategically positioned loyalists in key roles, renamed institutions, and sidelined previous officials linked to inquiries against him, raising concerns about the erosion of governmental independence.

Furthermore, legal friction continues as previous indictments against Trump were dismissed post his 2024 election victory. Former special counsel Jack Smith, who pursued cases on classified documents and election interference, resigned following the Justice Department's reluctance to prosecute a sitting president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Condemnation Against US Ambassador's Israel Statements Escalates

Global Condemnation Against US Ambassador's Israel Statements Escalates

 Pakistan
2
India AI Impact Summit a turning point for the world: PM Narendra Modi during Mann Ki Baat radio address.

India AI Impact Summit a turning point for the world: PM Narendra Modi durin...

 India
3
Manipur Mourns Loss of Respected MLA Vungzagin Valte

Manipur Mourns Loss of Respected MLA Vungzagin Valte

 India
4
At AI Impact Summit, world leaders were impressed by AI breakthroughs in treatment of animals and 24x7 help to farmers: PM Modi.

At AI Impact Summit, world leaders were impressed by AI breakthroughs in tre...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026