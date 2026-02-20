Trump’s Controversial Influence on U.S. Federal Institutions

In a stark illustration of his continued influence, a banner bearing the likeness of U.S. President Donald Trump has been displayed outside the Justice Department's headquarters. The blue banner, unfurled on Thursday, prominently features the slogan 'Make America Safe Again.'

This effort is part of Trump's broader agenda to leave a lasting imprint on federal institutions. Since regaining office, he has strategically positioned loyalists in key roles, renamed institutions, and sidelined previous officials linked to inquiries against him, raising concerns about the erosion of governmental independence.

Furthermore, legal friction continues as previous indictments against Trump were dismissed post his 2024 election victory. Former special counsel Jack Smith, who pursued cases on classified documents and election interference, resigned following the Justice Department's reluctance to prosecute a sitting president.

