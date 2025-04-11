Economic Unrest: Stock Plummet amid Tariff Turmoil

In a dramatic twist to the ongoing tariff saga, major stock indexes and the U.S. dollar tumbled on Thursday, with the S&P 500 falling over 3%. This market turbulence ensued even after investors experienced a brief relief rally following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily lower tariffs on various countries.

Faced with volatility, investors have flocked to secure havens, propelling gold prices to a historic high while the dollar saw a decade-low dip against the Swiss franc. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury prices showed slight gains after a successful bond auction, although uncertainty looms over the enduring impact of tariff-related disturbances.

The stock declines continued despite data indicating an unexpected drop in consumer prices. Investors are now on edge as they anticipate the upcoming U.S. earnings season, with focal attention on major banks including JPMorgan Chase unveiling their results.

(With inputs from agencies.)