Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Waqf (Amendment) Act

In Jaipur, several Muslim organizations voiced their opposition to the newly enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act on Friday, joining forces with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's nationwide protest. The demonstrators expressed concerns that the legislation undermines Muslim community rights and property.

Among those leading the charge were AIMIM officials, with state president Jameel Khan conveying party leader Asaduddin Owaisi's staunch dissent. Owaisi's parliamentary opposition suggests the bill constitutes a governmental ploy to seize Waqf properties, potentially affecting mosques and graveyards nationwide.

Khan highlighted that Owaisi, an active member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the matter, has taken the issue to the Supreme Court. Despite opposition, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill passed through both Houses of Parliament in early April and received presidential assent on April 5. Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a campaign to promote purported reforms and benefits of the act to the Muslim population, lasting from April 20 to May 5.

