UPI Transaction Outages Cause Disruption Nationwide
Users nationwide faced UPI transaction failures due to a technical glitch. This marks the third outage in two weeks. NPCI is resolving the intermittent issue, causing partial transaction declines. UPI, managed by NPCI, offers instant, fee-free transfers and remains vital for small payments and AutoPay features.
Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users across India encountered transaction failures as a significant technical glitch disrupted the popular payment platform's operations on Saturday.
This incident represents the third outage within a fortnight, with previous disruptions reported on March 26 and April 2. The outage tracking service, Downdetector, indicated that complaints surged after 11:30 am.
NPCI, which oversees the UPI system, acknowledged ongoing technical challenges leading to partial transaction declines and assured the public that efforts are underway to resolve the issues promptly. The UPI system, renowned for its instant and fee-free transfer capabilities, recorded a transaction peak of Rs 24.77 lakh crore in March.
