Innoviti Secures RBI Nod to Bridge Online and Offline Payment Systems

Innoviti Technologies, a leader in payments-centric retail SaaS, has been authorized by the Reserve Bank of India to function as a Payment Aggregator under the Payments and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. This certification allows Innoviti to manage both online and in-store payments.

The authorization reinforces Innoviti's position as a crucial player in India's evolving payment ecosystem. Consumers today demand smooth interactions across online and offline channels, prompting a need for merchants to implement flexible, sustainable payment solutions.

Innoviti's platform, designed to integrate online and physical payment technologies, supports seamless transactions, minimizing the need for extra infrastructure. The company operates India's largest offline payments platform, with applications aiding SMEs to expand sales and margins efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)