Left Menu

Innoviti Secures RBI Nod to Bridge Online and Offline Payment Systems

Innoviti Technologies has gained RBI authorization to act as a Payment Aggregator for both online and offline transactions. The company's SaaS platform unites physical and digital payment systems, offering secure solutions for merchants. Innoviti's growth continues as it enhances seamless commerce across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:54 IST
Innoviti Secures RBI Nod to Bridge Online and Offline Payment Systems
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Innoviti Technologies, a leader in payments-centric retail SaaS, has been authorized by the Reserve Bank of India to function as a Payment Aggregator under the Payments and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. This certification allows Innoviti to manage both online and in-store payments.

The authorization reinforces Innoviti's position as a crucial player in India's evolving payment ecosystem. Consumers today demand smooth interactions across online and offline channels, prompting a need for merchants to implement flexible, sustainable payment solutions.

Innoviti's platform, designed to integrate online and physical payment technologies, supports seamless transactions, minimizing the need for extra infrastructure. The company operates India's largest offline payments platform, with applications aiding SMEs to expand sales and margins efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Major Push for Chilika Lake's Ecological Rejuvenation

Odisha's Major Push for Chilika Lake's Ecological Rejuvenation

 India
2
Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy Unfolds in Delhi Assembly

Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy Unfolds in Delhi Assembly

 India
3
Civil Unrest in Iran Hits India's Basmati Rice Exports

Civil Unrest in Iran Hits India's Basmati Rice Exports

 India
4
Trump's Economic Gamble: The Quest for Cheaper Credit

Trump's Economic Gamble: The Quest for Cheaper Credit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026