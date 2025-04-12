U.S. Plans Deep-Sea Metals Stockpile to Challenge China's Rare Earth Dominance

The Trump administration is reportedly drafting an executive order to enable the stockpiling of deep-sea metals, a strategic move aimed at countering China's dominance in the critical supply chains of battery minerals and rare earth elements. This development, reported by the Financial Times, suggests a significant policy shift as tensions between the two nations escalate.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the proposed stockpile would ensure large quantities of these essential materials are readily available on U.S. soil. The primary objective here is to mitigate the risk posed by any potential conflicts with China that could disrupt imports of metals and rare earths. This comes as China recently imposed export restrictions on certain rare earth elements in retaliation to U.S. tariffs.

This strategic reserve is part of a larger initiative to accelerate deep-sea mining and expand onshore processing capacity within the United States. Given that China currently controls approximately 90% of the global refined rare earths market, the U.S. must diversify its sources to support industries ranging from defense to electronics. Requests for comment from both the White House and China's foreign ministry remain unanswered.

