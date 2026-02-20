Sanchez's Defiant Stand: A Delicate Dance with U.S. Policy

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's vocal criticisms of U.S. policies resonate with his voter base but strain ties with a significant ally. His challenges to Trump's policies, particularly concerning Venezuela, social media regulation, and defense spending, underscore a wider divide in transatlantic relations.

Sanchez, a key leftist figure in Europe, contrasts his positions starkly against Trump's America, emphasizing migration issues and digital platform regulation. Despite rebukes from Washington, Sanchez's stance aligns with popular domestic and international sentiment, aiming to reduce dependency on major powers like the U.S. and China.

While some European allies prefer diplomacy with Trump, Sanchez opts for assertiveness. Analysts suggest his foreign policy serves as a strategic move to strengthen his leadership image domestically, leveraging historical grievances against U.S. support for Franco-era Spain to maintain popular support.

