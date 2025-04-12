Diplomatic Dialogue: Turkey and Russia Discuss Ceasefire and Energy Cooperation

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov explored the prospects of establishing a ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The discussions took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

A Turkish diplomatic source revealed that the two diplomats also delved into matters related to energy cooperation and bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia. This dialogue underscores the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties and address pressing geopolitical concerns.

The meeting between Fidan and Lavrov highlights the key role that Turkey is playing in mediating regional conflicts and enhancing collaboration on energy issues, amidst a backdrop of complex international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)