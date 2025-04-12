Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Turkey and Russia Discuss Ceasefire and Energy Cooperation

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov conferred about a potential ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, addressing energy cooperation and bilateral relations during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, according to a Turkish diplomatic source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antalya | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:40 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Turkey and Russia Discuss Ceasefire and Energy Cooperation
Hakan Fidan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov explored the prospects of establishing a ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The discussions took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

A Turkish diplomatic source revealed that the two diplomats also delved into matters related to energy cooperation and bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia. This dialogue underscores the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties and address pressing geopolitical concerns.

The meeting between Fidan and Lavrov highlights the key role that Turkey is playing in mediating regional conflicts and enhancing collaboration on energy issues, amidst a backdrop of complex international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025