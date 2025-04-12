Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Simplifies Wheat Procurement for Farmers

The Uttar Pradesh government has streamlined its wheat procurement process by removing verification requirements for farmers selling more than 100 quintals. Now, registered farmers can sell up to three times their estimated capacity without verification issues. Middlemen are eliminated, ensuring farmers receive full MSP and additional benefits directly to their accounts.

The government of Uttar Pradesh has introduced significant changes to its wheat procurement process, making it more accessible for local farmers. Under the new guidelines, the need for verification when selling over 100 quintals of wheat has been abolished, thereby simplifying sales procedures.

This initiative, announced by the state's Food and Civil Supplies Department, aims to protect the interests of food growers by streamlining the verification process. Farmers now have the liberty to sell up to three times more than their estimated production capacity without facing bureaucratic delays.

With the removal of middlemen, farmers are assured direct payments into their bank accounts, receiving the full Minimum Support Price along with additional incentives for unloading and cleaning. The procurement centres remain operational from 8 AM to 8 PM, ensuring round-the-clock services even during holidays.

