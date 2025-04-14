Left Menu

Market Jitters: Tariff Talks and Currency Concerns Shake Global Markets

Global markets face uncertainty as reciprocal tariffs are lifted temporarily from smartphones and electronics. President Trump plans to announce new tariffs on semiconductors shortly. Investors remain cautious amid dollar instability and potential pressure on Japan's currency policies. Upcoming economic data could further impact market directions.

Updated: 14-04-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 10:02 IST
Market Jitters: Tariff Talks and Currency Concerns Shake Global Markets
Global markets are on edge as the White House announces a temporary lift on reciprocal tariffs for smartphones and electronics. However, a looming review of the global supply chain raises the possibility of new tariffs being implemented in the future.

President Trump has indicated that tariffs on semiconductors will be publicized soon, contributing to an environment of unpredictability for investors. This uncertainty hampers long-term investment decisions despite a moderate rise in Wall Street futures, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both showing positive movements.

The European stock market has outpaced its U.S. counterpart amid speculation of eased tariffs under Trump's administration. As the dollar's position as a reserve currency weakens, markets are reacting to potential shifts in trade negotiations, especially between Japan and the U.S., which may impact global currencies further.

