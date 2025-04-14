Honoring Babasaheb: Celebrating Dr. BR Ambedkar's Legacy

In a poignant tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized the architect's pivotal role in providing a constitutional framework that enables access to essential amenities for India's marginalized communities.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for aligning with Ambedkar's vision, implementing schemes designed to uplift disadvantaged segments of society. Fondly remembered as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar was instrumental in crafting the Indian Constitution and is celebrated as its 'Father.'

Born into a disadvantaged Dalit Mahar family in Madhya Pradesh, Babasaheb tirelessly championed the rights of the marginalized. Prime Minister Modi, in a tribute on social media platform X, reiterated the enduring inspiration drawn from Ambedkar's principles, emphasizing their vital role in advancing India towards self-reliance and development.

