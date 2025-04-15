Left Menu

From Soldier to Strawberry Farmer: A Sweet Success in Jammu and Kashmir

Ex-serviceman Jatinder Singh embraces strawberry farming in Reasi, aided by government support aimed at boosting high-value horticulture. His success story inspires others as the region becomes a strawberry hub. Farmer Vinod Sharma finds prosperity in shifting from conventional crops to strawberries, thanks to government subsidies and infrastructural aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:33 IST
Ex- serviceman Jatinder Singh turns to strawberry cultivation in Reasi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of Dera village in Reasi district, former serviceman Jatinder Singh has embraced a new mission: strawberry farming. Supported by a central government initiative that promotes high-value horticulture, Singh's new venture aims to double farmers' incomes. The program has successfully stabilized Singh's finances, inspiring other villagers to explore this lucrative path.

As a retired Army personnel, Singh joined the Horticulture department, where he was advised to take up strawberry cultivation—an initiative fortified by government assistance. 'It's been four years since my retirement. The Horticulture department recommended strawberries; eventually, the government provided support and subsidies, boosting farmer incomes,' Singh shared with ANI.

The adjacent Udhampur district is witnessing a similar surge in strawberry farming, with farmers leveraging government schemes to earn significant revenues. One example is Vinod Sharma from Thalora village in Tehsil Majalta. Transitioning from conventional crops in 2021, Sharma now manages a nine-kanal strawberry farm, benefitting from subsidies and essential infrastructure like packing houses and bore wells.

'Switching to strawberries has transformed my livelihood,' remarked Sharma, who has been in the strawberry business for years. Thanks to government support, including a subsidy of Rs 13,000 per kanal, Sharma's agricultural enterprise has flourished. 'The state provides various support schemes, with subsidies reaching up to 95%,' he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

