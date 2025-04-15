Calm Restored in Dhuliyan After Violent Protests

In the wake of violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Dhuliyan, West Bengal, officials confirm that the situation is now stable. Comprehensive security measures, including the deployment of BSF and CRPF personnel, have been implemented to ensure peace.

Eyewitnesses recall the chaos with several shops and properties severely damaged. A local shopkeeper detailed the catastrophic impact, noting the loss of Rs20-25 lakh due to looting and destruction of inventory. Despite the presence of security forces, residents express concerns about potential unrest if these measures are lifted.

The administration continues to patrol sensitive areas actively and calls upon residents to resume regular activities peacefully. The response aims to restore order and normal operations in the town's affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)