ASHA Workers Intensify Protest for Wage Hike in Kerala

In Kerala, ASHA workers continue their two-month-long protest outside the Secretariat, demanding an increase in wages. Despite ongoing discussions with the state government, the protest shows no signs of abating.

S Mini, vice president of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association, criticized the government's proposal to establish a committee as insincere and accused them of backing out of negotiations. The workers have launched an indefinite hunger strike to press for their demands.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the government is committed to improving ASHA workers' conditions and has conducted multiple discussions. However, the protesting workers insist on receiving a wage hike to ₹21,000 and retirement benefits worth ₹5 lakh before ending their agitation.

