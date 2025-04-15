Left Menu

Bengaluru Court Presses On With Lokayukta Probe Amidst ED Challenge

The Special Bengaluru Court has instructed the Lokayukta Police to continue their investigation into allegations against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, with a final report due by May 7. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenges the Lokayukta's 'B Report' and seeks to introduce additional evidence, while the court sets future proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:16 IST
Bengaluru Court Presses On With Lokayukta Probe Amidst ED Challenge
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Bengaluru Court has mandated that the Lokayukta Police proceed with their investigation into Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amid an ongoing case. The directive includes the submission of a final report by May 7, with the court setting the stage for subsequent judicial actions.

This decision follows the Lokayukta's submission of a 'B Report' to the investigative authorities. Despite the initial submission, the court emphasized the need for continuity in the investigation. The Lokayukta Police have yet to conclude their inquiries, prompting the Special Court for Public Representatives to grant an extension.

Furthermore, the court acknowledged the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) pursuit to counter the Lokayukta's findings. The ED contested the 'B Report', claiming it ignored significant probe details. Although the ED cannot independently file a petition, they have been permitted to submit supporting documents, reinforcing their challenge against the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025