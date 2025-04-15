Bengaluru Court Presses On With Lokayukta Probe Amidst ED Challenge
The Special Bengaluru Court has instructed the Lokayukta Police to continue their investigation into allegations against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, with a final report due by May 7. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenges the Lokayukta's 'B Report' and seeks to introduce additional evidence, while the court sets future proceedings.
- Country:
- India
A Special Bengaluru Court has mandated that the Lokayukta Police proceed with their investigation into Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amid an ongoing case. The directive includes the submission of a final report by May 7, with the court setting the stage for subsequent judicial actions.
This decision follows the Lokayukta's submission of a 'B Report' to the investigative authorities. Despite the initial submission, the court emphasized the need for continuity in the investigation. The Lokayukta Police have yet to conclude their inquiries, prompting the Special Court for Public Representatives to grant an extension.
Furthermore, the court acknowledged the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) pursuit to counter the Lokayukta's findings. The ED contested the 'B Report', claiming it ignored significant probe details. Although the ED cannot independently file a petition, they have been permitted to submit supporting documents, reinforcing their challenge against the report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suspects Arrested in Qatar-Netanyahu Investigation
Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse: Investigations Reveal Corruption and Substandard Materials
Qatar-Gate Scandal: Netanyahu's Advisers Arrested Amid Intense Investigation
Senators Demand Accountability: U.S. Army's ADS-B Report
Bangkok's Tower Collapse Sparks Urgent Investigation