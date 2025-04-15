Bengaluru Court Presses On With Lokayukta Probe Amidst ED Challenge

A Special Bengaluru Court has mandated that the Lokayukta Police proceed with their investigation into Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amid an ongoing case. The directive includes the submission of a final report by May 7, with the court setting the stage for subsequent judicial actions.

This decision follows the Lokayukta's submission of a 'B Report' to the investigative authorities. Despite the initial submission, the court emphasized the need for continuity in the investigation. The Lokayukta Police have yet to conclude their inquiries, prompting the Special Court for Public Representatives to grant an extension.

Furthermore, the court acknowledged the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) pursuit to counter the Lokayukta's findings. The ED contested the 'B Report', claiming it ignored significant probe details. Although the ED cannot independently file a petition, they have been permitted to submit supporting documents, reinforcing their challenge against the report.

