AIIMS Rishikesh Convocation Highlights India's Healthcare Leap

Union Health Minister JP Nadda emphasized the government's commitment to affordable, quality healthcare at AIIMS Rishikesh's convocation. Highlighting achievements, including 22 AIIMS across India, he pushed for compassionate healthcare delivery. New facilities were inaugurated, and 434 students graduated, marking strides in India's healthcare sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:36 IST
Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address at the 5th convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rishikesh, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reaffirmed the government's dedication to comprehensive healthcare across India. He emphasized the progression from curative to preventive, palliative, and rehabilitative care, marking a pivotal shift in healthcare priorities.

Nadda underscored a decade of remarkable growth, noting a 101% increase in medical colleges and a substantial rise in MBBS and postgraduate seats. The minister praised AIIMS institutes for their pioneering role in medical education and services, spotlighting AIIMS Rishikesh's innovative use of technology in healthcare.

Communicating a strong call to action, Nadda urged new graduates to embrace responsibility with integrity. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami echoed the transformative journey of India's healthcare, illustrating AIIMS Rishikesh's exemplary service offerings, from robotic surgeries to heli-ambulance services. The event celebrated not only student achievements but also heralded new medical advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

