Left Menu

U.S. Oil Production to Peak and Decline: EIA’s Forecast

U.S. oil production is expected to peak at 14 million barrels per day in 2027, before declining to 11.3 million barrels by 2050, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The shale boom's end challenges President Trump’s vision of enhanced domestic supply, with forecasts affected by trade tensions and post-pandemic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:35 IST
U.S. Oil Production to Peak and Decline: EIA’s Forecast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has projected that U.S. oil production will peak at 14 million barrels per day by 2027, maintaining this level until the decade's end, before experiencing a rapid decline. This forecast marks a pivotal shift for the world's largest oil producer, with output expected to reduce to approximately 11.3 million barrels per day by 2050.

This development suggests the nearly two-decade-long U.S. shale boom is nearing its conclusion, posing a challenge to President Donald Trump's aspirations for increased domestic oil supply. Additionally, Trump's imposition of sweeping tariffs has dissuaded shale drillers, who are confronted with escalating costs for steel and equipment.

The EIA also revised its forecasts for global oil demand and U.S. oil output for 2025, noting the anticipated end of post-pandemic recovery in U.S. oil demand. The agency also adjusted its price forecasts, with Brent crude expected to average $67.87 per barrel for the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025