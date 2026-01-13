Left Menu

Trade Tensions Rise: Trump's Tariff Gambit on Iran-China Nexus

Former U.S. President Donald Trump threatens a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran, reigniting potential conflicts with China, Iran's major trade partner. This move echoes contentious policies from his previous administration and could impact China-U.S. relations, particularly concerning Beijing's ties with Tehran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:30 IST
Trade Tensions Rise: Trump's Tariff Gambit on Iran-China Nexus
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's recent declaration to impose a 25% tariff on nations trading with Iran has sparked renewed tensions with China, Iran's largest trading partner. This decision echoes his previous administration's policies, which already frayed U.S.-China relations over similar issues.

Trump's first term, from 2017 to 2021, witnessed heightened sanctions on Tehran and targeted actions against Chinese tech giant Huawei, escalating to the arrest of its executive, Meng Wenzhou. Such incidents strained diplomatic ties, and the lingering impact continues to affect current foreign policy dynamics.

The threat, if executed, would see hefty tariffs on Chinese goods, complicating bilateral trade agreements that previously aimed to de-escalate tensions. China's strategic ties with Iran, especially in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative, remain under scrutiny as these developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nishad Party's 'Sankalp Diwas': A March of Resolve and Unity

Nishad Party's 'Sankalp Diwas': A March of Resolve and Unity

 India
2
Trump Administration Labels Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Terrorist Organisations

Trump Administration Labels Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Terrorist Organis...

 United States
3
RBI Proposes Revival of Urban Cooperative Bank Licenses

RBI Proposes Revival of Urban Cooperative Bank Licenses

 India
4
Hamas Leadership Election: New Era or Old Challenges?

Hamas Leadership Election: New Era or Old Challenges?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026