Congress Rallies Nationwide Against ED's 'Revenge Politics'

Congress party members protest against the central government, accusing them of using the Enforcement Directorate as a political tool against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The protests, led from the party's New Delhi office to state and district levels, are framed as a defense of democratic values against alleged baseless charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 11:23 IST
Visuals from the protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a formidable display of opposition, Congress party members took to the streets across the nation on Wednesday, challenging the central government's actions against its leaders. Protests have been mounted at key locations, including the Enforcement Directorate's offices, aiming to highlight what they describe as targeted legal harassment.

Amid heightened security at the party's New Delhi headquarters on Akbar Road, Congress leader Udit Raj declared the party's intent to rally public support against what he termed as a 'baseless' and 'illegal' chargesheet filed against figureheads Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah further criticized the central government's maneuvers, describing them as 'revenge politics' orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to stifle opposition. He insisted these acts tarnish democracy by wielding investigative agencies as tools of suppression against political adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

