Left Menu

Congress Challenges BJP's Alleged Misuse of ED Against Gandhis

Congress leader Sachin Pilot accuses BJP of using Enforcement Directorate to defame Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. As the Congress protests nationwide, the party calls the charges politically motivated, claiming it reveals the government's fear of their leaders and the party's resurgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:29 IST
Congress Challenges BJP's Alleged Misuse of ED Against Gandhis
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking accusation, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate's complaint against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi is a deliberate attempt to tarnish Sonia Gandhi's image. According to Pilot, this move is emblematic of the BJP government's tactic to demoralize and defame political opponents by leveraging state agencies.

"The entire nation is aware that the ED and CBI have become political instruments in the hands of the Government of India," Pilot told ANI. He underscored his belief in the judiciary's ability to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Congress workers staging protests against the central government's actions were detained outside the party's office.

The Congress has ramped up protests nationwide following the ED's chargesheet against its leaders. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate suggested that these legal actions are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vendetta politics, aimed at intimidating party figures like Rahul Gandhi, who continue to challenge the government and expose its vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025