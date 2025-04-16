Congress Challenges BJP's Alleged Misuse of ED Against Gandhis

In a striking accusation, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate's complaint against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi is a deliberate attempt to tarnish Sonia Gandhi's image. According to Pilot, this move is emblematic of the BJP government's tactic to demoralize and defame political opponents by leveraging state agencies.

"The entire nation is aware that the ED and CBI have become political instruments in the hands of the Government of India," Pilot told ANI. He underscored his belief in the judiciary's ability to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Congress workers staging protests against the central government's actions were detained outside the party's office.

The Congress has ramped up protests nationwide following the ED's chargesheet against its leaders. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate suggested that these legal actions are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vendetta politics, aimed at intimidating party figures like Rahul Gandhi, who continue to challenge the government and expose its vulnerabilities.

