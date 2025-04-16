Left Menu

China's Vice Premier Calls for Global Market Diversification

China's Vice Premier He Lifeng has urged trade companies to seek diversified markets while emphasizing China's reliability as a trading partner. Speaking at the Canton Fair in Guangdong, he reached out to foreign buyers, highlighting China's commitment to international trade relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:32 IST
China's Vice Premier Calls for Global Market Diversification
He Lifeng
  • Country:
  • China

Amid increasing global economic uncertainty, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng has issued a call for trade firms to branch out and explore diversified markets. This, according to Xinhua, China's state news agency, was the central message delivered during his speech at the Canton Fair in south China's Guangdong province.

He emphasized the long-standing reliability of China as a trustworthy trading partner, reaching out to foreign buyers to strengthen business ties. As nations navigate changing trade dynamics, this appeal serves as a reminder of China's significant role in the global market.

The Vice Premier's comments come at a time when diversifying economic partnerships is seen as crucial for navigating complex international trade waters, further solidifying China's proactive approach to global commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025