Amid increasing global economic uncertainty, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng has issued a call for trade firms to branch out and explore diversified markets. This, according to Xinhua, China's state news agency, was the central message delivered during his speech at the Canton Fair in south China's Guangdong province.

He emphasized the long-standing reliability of China as a trustworthy trading partner, reaching out to foreign buyers to strengthen business ties. As nations navigate changing trade dynamics, this appeal serves as a reminder of China's significant role in the global market.

The Vice Premier's comments come at a time when diversifying economic partnerships is seen as crucial for navigating complex international trade waters, further solidifying China's proactive approach to global commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)