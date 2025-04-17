IDFC FIRST Bank Secures Major Investments to Propel Growth

Mumbai-based IDFC FIRST Bank has announced the approval of an equity capital issuance worth a total of Rs. 7,500 crore. The new funding will come from Warburg Pincus' affiliate Currant Sea Investments B.V., and ADIA's Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC Limited, pending mandatory approvals.

IDFC FIRST Bank has seen a transformative six years, evolving from an infrastructure-focused financial institution to a universal bank. The bank's initiatives have resulted in a sixfold increase in deposits and doubled loans, despite recent microfinance challenges. The capital adequacy ratio will see a boost, facilitating stronger financial positioning.

CEO Mr. V Vaidyanathan expressed optimism about the bank's future, highlighting increased technology adoption and the bank's potential for sustainable growth. Warburg Pincus and ADIA reinforced their confidence in India's banking sector and IDFC FIRST Bank's competent management team.

(With inputs from agencies.)