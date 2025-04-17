Zelestra India Strengthens Leadership with New CFO Appointment

Zelestra India has announced the appointment of Prashant Kumar as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Kumar will play a crucial role in overseeing financial operations, with an emphasis on financial governance, strategic planning, and optimizing capital efficiency to aid business expansion.

Reporting directly to CEO Sajay K V, Kumar's appointment comes as Zelestra India focuses on strengthening its market position. The company has an extensive pipeline of more than 5 GW in wind, solar, and BESS technology projects, with three major projects currently under construction this year.

Kumar, who holds a postgraduate degree from XIMB, brings over 20 years of experience in financial operations and project financing. His previous roles include senior finance positions at Fortum India, Tata Power Solar, Lanco Solar, and IndusInd Bank. Zelestra India operates as an extension of its Spain-based parent company, specializing in large-scale renewable energy projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)