West Bengal Governor and CM React to Murshidabad Violence

The West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose, announced his intention to meet victims impacted by the violence in Murshidabad, triggered by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Expressing empathy, Governor Bose stated his commitment to understanding the situation on the ground.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared a compensation package of Rs 10 lakh each for families of those killed in the protests. Speaking in Kolkata, she emphasized an impartial approach to aid, focusing on the victims' pain rather than their religious identity. Damaged homes and businesses will also receive government support, she assured.

The violence erupted on April 11 with protests against the contentious law, leading to unfortunate casualties and significant property damage. Over 250 individuals have been arrested so far. Political tensions rose as the BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of fueling unrest, amid criticisms of the central government over national security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)