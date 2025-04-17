Left Menu

West Bengal Governor and CM React to Murshidabad Violence

Recent violence over the Waqf Amendment Act in Murshidabad incites a response from West Bengal's Governor CV Ananda Bose and CM Mamata Banerjee. Compensation is announced, while over 250 arrests have been made amidst accusations of political complicity from the BJP against the Trinamool Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:57 IST
West Bengal Governor and CM React to Murshidabad Violence
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose, announced his intention to meet victims impacted by the violence in Murshidabad, triggered by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Expressing empathy, Governor Bose stated his commitment to understanding the situation on the ground.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared a compensation package of Rs 10 lakh each for families of those killed in the protests. Speaking in Kolkata, she emphasized an impartial approach to aid, focusing on the victims' pain rather than their religious identity. Damaged homes and businesses will also receive government support, she assured.

The violence erupted on April 11 with protests against the contentious law, leading to unfortunate casualties and significant property damage. Over 250 individuals have been arrested so far. Political tensions rose as the BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of fueling unrest, amid criticisms of the central government over national security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025