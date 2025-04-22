India's VC Landscape: Speedbumps and Silver Linings
Venture Capital investment in India fell to USD 2.4 billion in Q1 2025 from USD 2.6 billion the previous quarter, amid geopolitical concerns, as per KPMG's report. Despite the decline, the future outlook remains positive, with a focus on consumer offerings, and potential for recovery driven by strong macros.
Venture Capital investment in India dipped to USD 2.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025, down from USD 2.6 billion in the prior quarter, according to a recent KPMG report. Investors adopted a cautious approach in light of current geopolitical tensions.
The report forecasts continued softness in the second quarter, but remains optimistic about India's long-term economic prospects, citing robust macroeconomic fundamentals. Key investment sectors included e-commerce, quick commerce, payments, and lending.
Regionally, the Asia Pacific saw a significant decline in VC investment except for Singapore, which experienced growth. Although global VC investment surged due to AI mega-rounds, other Asia-Pacific regions including China and Japan faced noteworthy declines.
