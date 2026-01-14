Left Menu

Shift in Quick Commerce: Goodbye to 10-Minute Delivery

Quick commerce firms like Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Flipkart Minutes have removed their 10-minute delivery promises under government and labor pressures. Safety concerns for delivery workers spurred this change. The Gig Workers Association welcomed the move, highlighting the risks and urging for systemic worker safety frameworks.

Updated: 14-01-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:09 IST
Major quick commerce companies including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Flipkart Minutes have eradicated their '10-minute' delivery promises, a move prompted by increased calls from the government and labor rights groups prioritizing the safety of delivery personnel.

The initiative, fueled by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's directive, urged companies to prioritize rider safety over aggressive timelines. This shift aligns with nationwide protests from gig workers highlighting the intense pressures and inadequate compensation faced by delivery workers.

Industry experts predict significant growth for the quick commerce sector despite these changes, as a Goldman Sachs report anticipates the market to reach USD 47 billion by FY30. The changes reflect a prioritization of worker safety amid forthcoming regulatory reforms targeting the gig economy.

