India Unites in Outrage: Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack
Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting after a terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Leaders, including PM Modi, condemned the act and vowed justice. Candle marches showed solidarity, while security forces launched a search operation to hunt down the perpetrators.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a high-level security meeting following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, targeting tourists. Shah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his devastation over the incident and vowing severe consequences for the attackers.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah discussed urgent measures with Shah. The attack has prompted the Indian Army and local police to initiate a comprehensive search operation in the Baisran area of Pahalgam to apprehend those responsible.
In response to the tragedy, locals organized candlelight marches across Kashmir. Condemnations from President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi underscored the gravity of the event, emphasizing an unwavering commitment to combatting terrorism.
