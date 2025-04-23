Pahalgam Terror Attack Spurs Anger and Demand for Accountability

In the wake of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has criticized the current security system's shortcomings, questioning how such incidents could occur in previously deemed safe tourist spots.

Mir stressed the need for Home Minister Amit Shah to provide clarity and called for a thorough investigation, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an urgent briefing with key officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

On the ground, search operations by the Indian Army and police aim to track down the attackers, while public outcry sparked candlelight marches across Jammu and Kashmir, demanding justice and accountability.

