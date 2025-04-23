Left Menu

Pahalgam Terror Attack Spurs Anger and Demand for Accountability

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir condemns the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, raising questions about regional security. He demands an explanation from the Home Minister. As Prime Minister Modi convenes a briefing on the attack, local protests and search operations underway highlight national outrage.

Updated: 23-04-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:38 IST
Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has criticized the current security system's shortcomings, questioning how such incidents could occur in previously deemed safe tourist spots.

Mir stressed the need for Home Minister Amit Shah to provide clarity and called for a thorough investigation, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an urgent briefing with key officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

On the ground, search operations by the Indian Army and police aim to track down the attackers, while public outcry sparked candlelight marches across Jammu and Kashmir, demanding justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

