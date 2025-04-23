Former J&K DGP Vaid Blames Pakistan Army for Pahalgam Attack

Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid, on Wednesday, laid the blame for the recent terror attack in Pahalgam squarely on the Pakistan army, describing it as a "well-planned attack." Vaid alleged that Special Service Group (SSG) commandos of the Pakistan army disguised as terrorists executed the attack.

In an interview with ANI, Vaid called the attack a potential "Pulwama 2 moment" for India, paralleling it with a Hamas-style assault on Israel. He noted the timing, pointing out inflammatory remarks made by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir just days before. Vaid reaffirmed his claims about the SSG's involvement and called for a stern Indian response akin to Israel's defense strategies.

Vaid further implored citizens from regions like Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and POK to rise against the Pakistan army's "terrorist actions" and seek independence. The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have since launched a search operation in Pahalgam's Baisran area to capture those responsible for the tragic incident, which resulted in multiple casualties, marking one of the largest attacks since Article 370's abrogation in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)