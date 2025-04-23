Court Extends Investigation Period in High-Profile Crime Syndicate Case

In a significant development, the Rouse Avenue court has extended the investigation timeline by 11 days for two individuals linked to a high-profile organized crime syndicate associated with Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu. The decision was made by Special Judge Jitendra Singh after considering submissions from the prosecution.

The investigation, originally set to conclude within a 90-day window, was nearing its expiration. However, the prosecution, represented by ACP Naresh and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), sought an additional 30 days to address outstanding investigative requirements. The court granted an extension until May 5, advocating a necessity for further confrontation between accused individuals and collection of crucial financial and property documents.

The court also extended the judicial custody of multiple accused, including former MLA Naresh Balyan. The proceedings, involving several key defendants, underscored the complex nature of the ongoing investigation under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). All accused were presented via video conferencing, highlighting the case's intricate legal framework and the court's cautious approach in adjudicating high-stakes criminal allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)