Left Menu

Cracking Down: Punjab Police's Campaign Against Organised Crime

Punjab Police arrested seven individuals, including two shooters, in connection with the murder of a ruling party sarpanch at a wedding in Amritsar. Masterminded by gangster Prabh Dasuwal in Portugal, the crime underscores rising organised crime concerns in Punjab. Efforts focus on extraditing international criminals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:14 IST
Cracking Down: Punjab Police's Campaign Against Organised Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police announced a significant breakthrough on Monday with the arrest of seven suspects tied to the murder of a sarpanch affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party in Amritsar on January 4.

Officials have identified gangster Prabh Dasuwal, allegedly operating from Portugal, as the mastermind behind Jharmal Singh's murder, which stemmed from an old enmity. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav emphasized plans for a robust campaign against organized crime, particularly targeting criminals abroad.

The two shooters and five accomplices, arrested from various regions, highlight Punjab's dedication to tackling violent crime with inter-state cooperation and intelligence-led operations, according to DGP Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vibrant Gujarat 2023: Pioneering the Mining Revolution

Vibrant Gujarat 2023: Pioneering the Mining Revolution

 India
2
Compounded GLP-1 Treatments: A Growing Trend in the U.S.

Compounded GLP-1 Treatments: A Growing Trend in the U.S.

 Global
3
Himachal's Energy Challenge: Water Evaporation, Cloudbursts, and Power Potential

Himachal's Energy Challenge: Water Evaporation, Cloudbursts, and Power Poten...

 India
4
Swiss Bar Tragedy Unveils Safety Breaches

Swiss Bar Tragedy Unveils Safety Breaches

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026