Cracking Down: Punjab Police's Campaign Against Organised Crime

The Punjab Police announced a significant breakthrough on Monday with the arrest of seven suspects tied to the murder of a sarpanch affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party in Amritsar on January 4.

Officials have identified gangster Prabh Dasuwal, allegedly operating from Portugal, as the mastermind behind Jharmal Singh's murder, which stemmed from an old enmity. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav emphasized plans for a robust campaign against organized crime, particularly targeting criminals abroad.

The two shooters and five accomplices, arrested from various regions, highlight Punjab's dedication to tackling violent crime with inter-state cooperation and intelligence-led operations, according to DGP Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)