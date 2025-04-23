Left Menu

Unite Against Terror: Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Attack, Seek Stronger Security Measures

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 30 lives, urging government support for victims' families. She called on the nation to fight terrorism. YSRCP's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kashmir entities echoed these sentiments, with a valley-wide shutdown organized in solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:12 IST
Unite Against Terror: Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Attack, Seek Stronger Security Measures
APCC President YS Sharmila. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president, YS Sharmila Reddy, has voiced her outrage over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which tragically resulted in 30 casualties. Describing the assault as a 'cowardly act,' she extended her heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

Significantly, Reddy highlighted the loss of three individuals from Telugu-speaking states among the deceased, pleading for comprehensive support from central and state governments for the bereaved families. She emphasized the necessity for nationwide unity in combating terrorism and urged the central authorities to adopt stringent measures to prevent future attacks and safeguard innocent lives.

In parallel, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressed his sorrow over the incident, branding it a 'cowardly act of violence' and extending his thoughts to the affected families through a post on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, political entities and traders' unions in Kashmir have orchestrated a valley-wide shutdown to express solidarity with the victims' families and to denounce the attack. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has appealed for public participation in the Bandh to collectively condemn this act of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

