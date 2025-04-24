Left Menu

Decisive Action in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Combat Naxal Insurgency

A major anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur led to the death of three Naxalites. This follows the surrender of multiple Naxals in the region. Authorities are providing support through government policies aimed at encouraging surrenders, reflecting a strategic shift in addressing the longstanding insurgency.

Updated: 24-04-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant victory for security forces, three Naxalites were killed during an extensive anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Karegutta area, Bijapur district, officials revealed Thursday. The operation, launched on April 21, signifies a persistent effort to destabilize Naxal activities in the region.

This operation came on the heels of the surrender of five Naxals, including four women, in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur. The individuals, identified as Dasri Dhruv, Channu Gota, Jyoti Vadde, Sita Vadde, and Sunita Vadde, were turned over to authorities and each received a cheque value of Rs 50,000, according to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Sukma Superintendent of Police, Kiran Gangaram Chavan, assured that these surrendering Naxalites will benefit from the government's surrender policy, highlighting the strategic outreach to reduce insurgency. This policy has seen individuals with bounties ranging from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 8 lakhs laid down arms. Earlier, twenty-six Maoists, including those with cash rewards, surrendered to police and CRPF officials in Dantewada, marking a wave of demobilizations this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

