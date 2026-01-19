Left Menu

Former Haryana DGP Kapur takes charge as chief of ITBP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:46 IST
Former Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on Monday took charge as the new chief of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the central force that guards the India-China LAC.

Kapur, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1990 batch, took the traditional baton from incumbent Director General (DG) Praveen Kumar, who was recently appointed as the chief of the Border Security Force (BSF).

A brief ceremonial event was held at the ITBP headquarters here, an official statement said.

Kapur, who has clocked 35 years in service, was sent on leave by the Haryana government last year following a controversy over the death of 2001-batch IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

He is set to retire in October this year.

The ITBP statement said Kapur has been decorated with the United Nations Peacekeeping Medal with Bar, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

The ITBP was raised on October 24, 1962, and it primarily guards the 3,488 km-long India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC), apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

