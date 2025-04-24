Kashmiris Seek Peace Amidst Mourning: Omar Abdullah Appeals for National Unity

A nationwide wave of mourning and protests has gripped the country following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. In response, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday issued a heartfelt plea to citizens, urging them to abandon misconceptions about Kashmiris being enemies.

In a conversation with ANI, Abdullah expressed deep solidarity with the attack's victims. He highlighted the Kashmiri people's condemnation and opposition to the attack, emphasizing that it was instigated by external entities, not locals. Abdullah's remarks resonated as he underscored the sacrificial bravery of local individuals during the tragedy.

The chief minister strongly reiterated the longstanding sufferings of the Kashmiri populace and appealed to the nation to refrain from assigning blame to them. He emphasized that the people of Jammu and Kashmir desire peace and reiterated their lack of involvement in the violence, which claimed 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)