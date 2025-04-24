Left Menu

Kashmiris Seek Peace Amidst Mourning: Omar Abdullah Appeals for National Unity

In the wake of a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, J&K CM Omar Abdullah urges the nation not to view Kashmiris as adversaries, emphasizing their commitment to peace. He called for unity and condemned external involvement, expressing solidarity with victims while highlighting Kashmiris' condemnation of the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:15 IST
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A nationwide wave of mourning and protests has gripped the country following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. In response, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday issued a heartfelt plea to citizens, urging them to abandon misconceptions about Kashmiris being enemies.

In a conversation with ANI, Abdullah expressed deep solidarity with the attack's victims. He highlighted the Kashmiri people's condemnation and opposition to the attack, emphasizing that it was instigated by external entities, not locals. Abdullah's remarks resonated as he underscored the sacrificial bravery of local individuals during the tragedy.

The chief minister strongly reiterated the longstanding sufferings of the Kashmiri populace and appealed to the nation to refrain from assigning blame to them. He emphasized that the people of Jammu and Kashmir desire peace and reiterated their lack of involvement in the violence, which claimed 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

