Heroic Farewell: Honoring Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal

In the aftermath of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, the father of fallen Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, expressed unwavering faith in the Union government to deliver justice. Describing the loss as 'unbearable and irreplaceable', Lieutenant Narwal's father emphasized his trust in the authorities, mentioning key government figures' actions to address the incident.

Remembering his son as a brilliant student who aspired to join the Indian Air Force, Lieutenant Narwal's father shared how his son chose a noble path in the Indian Navy after not meeting the height requirements. He underscored the family's complete confidence in governmental actions regarding the tragic event.

On Wednesday, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal was honored with full military respects, as a formal procession and rifle salute marked his final journey in Karnal, his hometown. The naval officer, who recently married, was on leave in Pahalgam with his wife when the attack ensued.

During the solemn ceremony, his widow offered a poignant tribute, highlighting his life of honor and bravery. She addressed the gathering with tenderness and strength, capturing the dichotomy of immense sorrow and profound admiration, asserting how proud their family remains of him.

(With inputs from agencies.)