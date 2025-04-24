Adani Energy Solutions Records Soaring Profits: A Financial Surge

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has announced a significant 87% increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, boosting earnings to Rs 713.66 crore. This positive development comes on the back of an increase in income.

During the preceding year, in the January-March period, the company reported a net profit of Rs 381.29 crore. AESL's total income for the quarter surged to Rs 6,596.39 crore, compared to Rs 4,855.18 crore the previous year.

However, despite a successful quarter, the annual net profit for the full fiscal year 2025 fell to Rs 921 crore from the Rs 1,195.61 crore recorded in the previous year. Nevertheless, the total income for the fiscal year rose impressively to Rs 24,446.55 crore, a significant increase from Rs 17,218.31 crore. The company, a part of the Adani portfolio, specializes in power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)