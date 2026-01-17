Left Menu

Netweb Technologies Achieves Record Quarterly Profits Driven by AI and Cloud Demand

Netweb Technologies posted its highest-ever quarterly profit and revenue, with profits jumping two and a half times compared to the previous year. The firm's outstanding performance is largely attributed to increased demand for artificial intelligence, private cloud, and high-performance computing solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:36 IST
Netweb Technologies Achieves Record Quarterly Profits Driven by AI and Cloud Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Netweb Technologies, a leader in high computing solutions, announced a record quarterly profit of Rs 733.1 crore for the October-December period. This marks an impressive two and a half times increase in profit after tax (PAT) compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The company's remarkable performance is fueled by strong demand for artificial intelligence, growth in private cloud, and high-performance computing solutions. In addition to profits, Netweb also reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 8,115.6 crore, which is around 2.4 times higher than the Rs 3,355.5 crore reported in the previous year's December quarter.

Sanjay Lodha, Chairman and Managing Director of Netweb Technologies, highlighted the execution of a significant strategic order worth Rs 4,503.9 million during the quarter, underscoring the company's status as India's largest OEM in high-end computing solutions. Lodha also pointed out the accelerated growth in artificial intelligence and the sustained demand in the firm's core sectors: HPC and private cloud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026