Divine Detours: Honeymooners' Miraculous Escape From Pahalgam Terror Attack
Two honeymooning couples from West Bengal narrowly escaped a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam by making spontaneous decisions. One couple's lunch break and another's temple visit diverted them from the massacre that left 25 Indian tourists and a Nepali national dead, sparking outrage and calls for increased security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In a twist of fate, two honeymooning couples from West Bengal narrowly escaped a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
Debraj Ghosh and his wife found their spontaneous lunch break to be a life-saving decision, while Sudipta Das and his wife credit their visit to a Shiva temple with preserving their lives. Both couples had initially planned to visit the Baisaran Valley, but unforeseen circumstances kept them off the path of terror.
The attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian tourists and a Nepali national, has led to national mourning and sparked demands for enhanced security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Clash in Fatehpur: A Tense Police Encounter
Delhi's Bold Move: Transforming Yamuna's Fate with Strategic Rejuvenation
Tragic Leopard Encounter: Toddler's Fate in Gir Somnath
Thrilling Encounter: Gujarat Titans Face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL Clash
Power-Hitting Triumphs: Lucknow's Dominant Win Over Gujarat