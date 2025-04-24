Divine Detours: Honeymooners' Miraculous Escape From Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a twist of fate, two honeymooning couples from West Bengal narrowly escaped a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Debraj Ghosh and his wife found their spontaneous lunch break to be a life-saving decision, while Sudipta Das and his wife credit their visit to a Shiva temple with preserving their lives. Both couples had initially planned to visit the Baisaran Valley, but unforeseen circumstances kept them off the path of terror.

The attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian tourists and a Nepali national, has led to national mourning and sparked demands for enhanced security measures.

