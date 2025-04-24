Left Menu

Divine Detours: Honeymooners' Miraculous Escape From Pahalgam Terror Attack

Two honeymooning couples from West Bengal narrowly escaped a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam by making spontaneous decisions. One couple's lunch break and another's temple visit diverted them from the massacre that left 25 Indian tourists and a Nepali national dead, sparking outrage and calls for increased security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:30 IST
Divine Detours: Honeymooners' Miraculous Escape From Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a twist of fate, two honeymooning couples from West Bengal narrowly escaped a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Debraj Ghosh and his wife found their spontaneous lunch break to be a life-saving decision, while Sudipta Das and his wife credit their visit to a Shiva temple with preserving their lives. Both couples had initially planned to visit the Baisaran Valley, but unforeseen circumstances kept them off the path of terror.

The attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian tourists and a Nepali national, has led to national mourning and sparked demands for enhanced security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

