Tragic Refusal: Woman's Fate Unveiled in Greater Noida Murder Case

In Greater Noida's Beta-2 sector, police arrested Ankit Kumar for allegedly murdering a 27-year-old woman, Deepa, who refused his marriage proposal. Her body was discovered under a parked car. Kumar was caught after an encounter with police and hospitalized. Further legal proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:48 IST
In a shocking incident in Greater Noida's Beta-2 sector, police on Tuesday apprehended Ankit Kumar, accused of murdering a 27-year-old woman named Deepa after she declined his marriage proposal.

The gruesome discovery of Deepa's body beneath a parked car set off a manhunt that culminated in Kumar's arrest. The suspect, during an encounter near the Dhakiya Wale Baba roundabout, fired at police before being injured in retaliatory fire.

Authorities found a stolen motorcycle, Deepa's phone, and a firearm with the accused, who has since been hospitalized. Deepa, a call centre employee living with her brother, was reported missing after failing to return home, and legal proceedings are underway.

