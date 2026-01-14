Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Vijay's Film Amid Political Tensions

The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on a plea from KVN Productions regarding the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan', starring Vijay, after the Madras High Court placed an interim stay on a directive granting it Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance.

Justice PT Asha had originally directed the CBFC to certify the film immediately, countering the board's decision to refer it to a review committee. However, a division bench later intervened, granting the board's appeal for an interim stay.

The Supreme Court's forthcoming decision holds significance, especially with Vijay's recent political pursuits, as 'Jana Nayagan' remains uncertified, delaying its widespread release.

