Left Menu

Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Vijay's Film Amid Political Tensions

The Supreme Court will hear a plea from the producer of Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' challenging a Madras High Court order that stayed a directive to the CBFC to grant clearance. This comes amid speculations about Vijay's political ambitions as his film remains uncertified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:20 IST
Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Vijay's Film Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on a plea from KVN Productions regarding the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan', starring Vijay, after the Madras High Court placed an interim stay on a directive granting it Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance.

Justice PT Asha had originally directed the CBFC to certify the film immediately, countering the board's decision to refer it to a review committee. However, a division bench later intervened, granting the board's appeal for an interim stay.

The Supreme Court's forthcoming decision holds significance, especially with Vijay's recent political pursuits, as 'Jana Nayagan' remains uncertified, delaying its widespread release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Veterans: India's Military Legacy in Nation Building

Empowering Veterans: India's Military Legacy in Nation Building

 India
2
Karnataka Cabinet to hold joint session from Jan 22 to 31 to deliberate repeal of MGNREGA: Minister H K Patil.

Karnataka Cabinet to hold joint session from Jan 22 to 31 to deliberate repe...

 India
3
India's Firm Stand Against Border Tensions with Pakistan and China

India's Firm Stand Against Border Tensions with Pakistan and China

 India
4
I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that it seized nothing from firm director's home, office on Jan 8.

I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026